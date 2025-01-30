NY: Former CDTA CEO hired by Albany firm

Carm Basile, the former CEO of the Capital District Transportation Authority, has taken a job as a senior adviser at Park Strategies, an Albany government relations firm.

Basile retired from CDTA at the end of 2024 after four decades at the regional bus operator, with the last 15 as its chief executive. Basile joined CDTA in 1981 as a transportation planner and worked his way into leadership roles, including his appointment as CEO in 2009.

Basile was its leader when CDTA was named Best Mid-Size Transit System in North America in 2017 by the American Public Transit Association.

Basile said during a telephone interview on Monday that he was hired for his expertise on corporate governance, a major area of consulting these days as both public and private companies focus on improving corporate oversight.

Basile, who served on many other corporate boards while he worked at CDTA, says some appointees to boards of directors are not ready for the challenge.

"There's no playbook," Basile said during a telephone interview. "Nobody gives you a playbook. Once you're in it, you're in it."

Corporate governance has changed drastically over the past 20 years, with so-called independent directors that don't work for the company or nonprofit being tasked with more oversight of the CEO's decisions.

"I am thrilled to partner with Park Strategies as we embark on this new journey together," Basile said when his hiring was announced. "Our collaboration will focus on developing innovative strategies that address the current needs of our communities but also foster lasting relationships across diverse industries."

Lisa Marrello, a partner at Park Strategies, called Basile "one of the most well-respected public figures in the region" and said he is a "perfect fit" for the lobbying firm.

"He has seen it all and has insights that will be invaluable to both our team members and our clients," Marrello said. "The partners, directors and associates of Park Strategies are thrilled to have him on our team."

©2025 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)

Visit www.timesunion.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.