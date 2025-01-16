IL: Jasper Street overhaul awarded nearly $10 million federal grant

A city-led plan to transform a 3-mile stretch of Jasper Street between Pershing Road and Lake Shore Drive has been awarded a $9.9 million federal grant, the Biden Administration announced last week.

The funds, from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program, will be used for a variety of improvements along the corridor, such as traffic calming, lane reduction, enhanced lighting, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and solar-powered transit shelters with benches.

“Investments in rebuilding and modernizing Illinois’ infrastructure are critical to improving residents’ quality of life,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin in a news release. “These federal grants will allow communities across our state to make improvements that meet the demands of the 21st century."

According to documents included with the grant application, the funds will be used to reduce traffic on Jasper from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane; create a separate bicycle and walking path along the entire route; and restore the street grid between North Street and the railroad viaduct. Presently, Jasper and Illinois streets become a pair of one-way roads for traffic crossing Eldorado Street.

Ramps carrying southbound traffic from Jasper Street to Illinois Street would be eliminated. Traffic on southbound Jasper Street would continue straight on the same roadway that currently carries northbound traffic. Illinois and North streets would become a four-way intersection. Illinois Street would then end in a cul-de-sac just before the railroad tracks.

The city also plans to install solar-powered bus shelters and benches on and near the Jasper Street corridor. The project would also include funds for wayfinding signage, enhanced street lighting and mural art.

The city of Decatur is expected to pick up the costs not covered by the grant, which as of September 2023 were expected to be $2.35 million.

The Jasper Street project is the first under the city's "Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods" initiative, which is an offshoot of its community revitalization pillar.

The city council approved a 108-page "roadmap" for the corridor in September 2023. Prior to that, city officials and the consultants who crafted the plan held listening sessions to gather input from the community on the plan.

The city and Decatur Public Transit will also be conducting a simultaneous $980,000 "microtransit" pilot intended to serve the people who live off Jasper Street's fixed bus routes.

Microtransit is a "first mile, last mile solution" utilizing smaller branded vehicles to take riders from a designated stop near their homes to either stops near their final destinations or to fixed-route buses that could be used to complete their trips.

That cost will be split evenly between the city and federal government.

© 2025 the Herald & Review (Decatur, Ill.).

Visit www.herald-review.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.