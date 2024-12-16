CA: Marin agency approves 25-year countywide transportation plan

Future decisions that will shape how people get around Marin — driving, using public transit, bicycling or walking — took a big step this week with the approval of a 25-year county transportation blueprint.

Although the plan discusses typical road maintenance and safety improvements, the larger focus is on multimodal travel and adapting to climate change. That includes a spotlight on bicycle and pedestrian connectivity to key corridors and transit hubs, as well as improving transit quality and regional coordination. It also includes protecting flood-prone routes from the worsening threat of sea-level rise.

The guide for local and regional transportation system strategies, called the Countywide Transportation Plan 2050, was approved by the Transportation Authority of Marin. It is built around a mission to "advance safe, equitable and sustainable transportation."

"That big picture is really important in transportation because what we have is a system, a network, and that's what gets people to where they need to go every day," said Anne Richman, executive director of the authority. "So it takes a big picture and a lot of different partners pulling together."

The approval by the agency's board capped a yearlong effort. The board includes the five county supervisors and a representative of every municipal council in Marin.

A notably absent major component of the eventual plan is a list of proposed capital improvement projects. "We elected not to do that this time," Richman said. "This is the first one of these (plans) for Marin, and we really wanted to focus it on the vision and the strategies and let those kind of take root over the plan cycle."

With that in mind, the board approved the formation of two committees Monday. One is tasked with addressing technical policy issues, while the other is responsible for ensuring equitable application.

The agency also is launching a review of its programs — including its Measure AA expenditure plan, a financial plan funded by the half-cent sales tax that collects about $27 million annually. The review aims to ensure that objectives of those plans align with the new countywide transportation plan.

Richman said once initial tasks are completed, staff will return to the board with an update and potentially propose a list of capital improvements.

The plan lists projects that are either under construction or in the pipeline. For example, the plan mentions, as a model for improving regional connectivity, the massive project to adapt Highway 37 between Marin County and Vallejo to climate change and alleviate commuter traffic.

Other examples include a plan to expand Golden Gate Ferry service and add parking at the Larkspur ferry terminal, and efforts to relieve gridlock at the Highway 101- Interstate 580 intersection in San Rafael.

The plan also cites the new Redwood Bikeshare pilot program as an example of supporting zero-emission vehicles and reducing pollution. It also lists Bay Trail improvements and sea-level adaptation projects as models for limiting the environmental damage on transportation system.

Marin County Supervisor Mary Sackett, a member of the Transportation Authority of Marin board, said she would like staff reports on projects and programs to include a description on how they fit into the countywide transportation plan.

"Just so that we can keep it top of mind and use that to ensure that we're following it and not going too far astray," Sackett said.

Richman said the agency intends to modify the staff report outline to make those types of references.

San Rafael Mayor Kate Colin, also a board member, commended staff for the work.

"We know that in order to move the needle on anything you need to be aligned," Colin said.

___

