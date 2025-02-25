NY: NY Gov. Hochul meets with Trump to defend NYC congestion pricing

U.S. President Donald Trump met on Friday with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who defended New York City’s congestion pricing program two days after the U.S. moved to undo the toll system.

The Republican president and New York’s Democratic governor met for more than an hour in the Oval Office, a Hochul spokesperson said. The pair “had a frank, candid conversation about New York’s key priorities including congestion pricing, immigration, infrastructure, economic development, energy, offshore wind and nuclear power. Governor Hochul also presented President Trump with a booklet on the early success of congestion pricing.”

It isn’t clear whether the president, known for his interest in deal-making, and the governor discussed a possible resolution of the lawsuit, though congestion pricing and immigration were side by side at the front of her list of priorities in New York’s statement. The first is a top issue for Hochul, and the second a key priority for Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced it was pulling the Federal Highway Administration’s agreement with the New York-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which allowed the agency to impose tolls on drivers entering some of Manhattan’s busiest streets.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the tolling program “a slap in the face to working-class Americans and small-business owners.”

The MTA sued the Trump administration in federal court on Wednesday, saying it doesn’t have the legal authority to terminate the agreement. Hochul called public transit “the lifeblood of New York City” and accused Trump of infringing on the state’s rights and acting like a monarch.

Trump, for his part, declared congestion pricing in New York City “dead,” and in the same social media message proclaimed “long live the king.”

The MTA says the charge will remain in effect until there is a court decision.

Congestion pricing is expected to raise $15 billion to modernize subway signals from the 1930s, to make more stations accessible and to extend a key line. Without that new revenue, the MTA and state lawmakers will need to find an alternative funding source or postpone vital infrastructure projects meant to improve mass-transit service and attract more riders.

Politico earlier reported the meeting between Hochul and Trump.

