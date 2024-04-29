PA: CamTran: Engineers still seeking best path forward for Inclined Plane rehab, but 3 other projects continue

Apr. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — While the Cambria County Transit Authority continues to wait for a final recommendation to complete the Johnstown Inclined Plane renovation project, three related projects are continuing, CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll reported Friday.

Work is on schedule to wrap up within two months on replacing the overview deck that serves as a passenger waiting area at the top of the incline on Edgehill Drive in Westmont, Lucey-Noll said.

Replacement of the pedestrian bridge at the bottom of the incline in downtown Johnstown is also progressing, and a new project was approved Friday. Williamsburg-based TRS Roofing Inc. was awarded a $138,900 contract to replace the roof on the Inclined Plane Visitor's Center.

The visitor's center, Lucey-Noll said, includes everything along Edgehill Drive beyond the original building that houses the Inclined Plane power plant and gift shop — Asiago's Tuscan Italian restaurant, an indoor overlook and a conference area.

Meanwhile, experts from Conroy Engineering Inc., of Pittsburgh, are still working to determine the best way forward for the Inclined Plane rehabilitation, which has been stalled since November after contractors found damage to the Incline's safety cable rope, used as part of the backup brake system.

During Conroy's initial inspection of the rims on the Incline's massive "sheave wheels," concerns were raised regarding the hardness of the metal. The inspection team said it is looking into whether the main haul ropes and the safety cable rope could be further damaged by continued use.

"They are finishing up their work now," Lucey-Noll said Friday. "Once we get the final recommendations from them, we will share it with the board and public."

