GET Board of Directors proposes five-year transit plan.

The Golden Empire Transit District (GET) Board of Directors has proposed a five-year transit plan that will double ridership, purchase more zero-emission buses and develop affordable housing units.

The agency’s plans to double its current ridership during the next five years to a record 8 million rides by changing to transit service that are more convenient, with buses on key corridors arriving every 15-minutes throughout the day and travelling more direct routes to popular destinations throughout Bakersfield, Calif. In addition to faster, more convenient 15-minute service on major corridors, the improved service will see GET buses operating each weekday until 10 p.m.

“Buses arriving every 15-minutes in Bakersfield is transformational. It brings convenience to transit service and attracts more users, provides better opportunities for travel to school, work, important medical appointments, grocery shopping and more,” said GET CEO Michael Tree.

The improved GET service will feature five routes operating at 15-minute frequencies, putting more than 67,000 residents within an easy five-minute walk to quality transportation. Other transit lines operated by GET will feature a bus every 20, 30 and 40 minutes at bus stops throughout the day.

GET is allowing Bakersfield residents the opportunity to comment on planned GET improvements in upcoming workshops. After the public commenting period, the GET Board of Directors will consider final approval in July for phased implementation throughout the second half of 2024.

Additionally, GET policy makers directed staff to move forward with plans to purchase 39 additional zero emission buses during the next five years, which will grow the hydrogen powered, zero-emission fleet to more than 50 buses. GET currently has a fleet of 90 natural gas buses and 10 hydrogen zero-emissions buses, all equipped with wheelchair lifts and bike racks. GET operates 16 routes, which operate seven days a week.

GET policy makers are also advancing preliminary plans to develop 75 affordable housing units on GET property within the next half decade.

“As our city continues to grow, there is an urgent need to develop comprehensive and efficient transit systems that can accommodate increasing demand, “said GET Board Chair Cindy Parra. “Our new CEO and staff have proposed a five-year transit plan that the Board of Directors fully supports. This plan lays the groundwork for a more sustainable and user-friendly public transit network. Through strategic partnerships, data-driven decision-making and community engagement, the plan envisions a future where public transportation is more reliable, environmentally friendly and socially inclusive.”