NY: CDTA unveils 'TransDASH' to show its value

Mar. 22—ALBANY, N.Y. — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has announced it is going to show its customers and the community how valuable its services are through a new system called TransDASH.

TransDASH can be found on the CDTA website, www.cdta.org. It displays the agency's past and current performance data in a number of areas relating to customer value, community value, and taxpayer value. Metrics in each category compare CDTA to set benchmarks and to other public transit agencies across the country.

TransDASH was developed by transit performance management experts at TransPro Consulting, to provide public transit agencies across the nation with new dimensions for comprehensive performance evaluation beyond ridership, which traditionally has been the single metric of transit success.

"It is important for CDTA to uphold our commitment to deliver a high-quality customer experience and value to the community that relies on us to provide responsible oversight of the operations of a vital community asset," CDTA CEO Carm Basile said in a news release. "This dashboard offers a transparent and accessible way for our customers and the community at large to assess our performance and hold us accountable for delivering on our promises. This information works hand-in-hand with typical operating measurements like ridership and revenue recovery to provide a birds-eye view of CDTA, our operations and the value that we bring to the Capital Region economy."

TransDASH users can navigate a dashboard on the platform and view data related to customer satisfaction, connectivity, access, and other critical aspects of the transit experience. According to the news release, the dashboard is supposed to be user-friendly and intuitive, with frequent data updates.

"By sharing our performance metrics openly, customers, stakeholders, and those who do not use public transit can review and understand how CDTA delivers value to the region," Basile said in the release.

TransDASH metrics align with feedback gathered by community and customer surveys, conducted by CDTA, asking for impressions on service areas such as timeliness, cleanliness, and safety, as well as about the agency's contributions to the region's economy, employment, and environment.

___

(c)2024 The Saratogian, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Visit The Saratogian, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. at https://www.saratogian.com/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.