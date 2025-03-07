HSM Transportation launches new VICTA™ line of transit seating

HSM Transportation (HSM) is launching its new VICTA™ line of transit seating for transit, charter and shuttle applications. HSM says its VICTA seats combine practical innovations with modern aesthetics and comfort to improve the interior look, feel and overall riding experience. VICTA challenges the norm for versatility, functionality and passenger satisfaction in

“VICTA represents a fresh perspective on commercial bus seating,” said HSM Vice President Mark Keesling. “Our focus was to create a solution that addresses unique challenges of a growing industry, with quick deliveries, high service levels and ease of installation for manufacturers, combined with visually inviting and extremely comfortable seating for passengers. This is more than just a seat—it’s a commitment to enhancing how people travel.”

HSM notes the VICTA name came from the seat design’s key features:

Versatile – A full line of seats to meet the wide range of vehicle applications, from perimeter seating to hi-back comfort to stowaway capabilities.

Innovative – Engineered from the ground up to simplify manufacturing processes, reduce lead times and maintain a wide selection of fabric cover options.

Comfortable – Ergonomically designed with ideal cushion height, strategic bolstering, seat angle and lumbar support to enhance the ride of each passenger.

Trusted – Built in house by HSM, with over 40 years of experience in transportation safety – including in-house facilities for robust testing, validation and certification.

Aesthetic – Modern, sleek design meets customization with numerous cover materials and colors to magnify interiors and complement the vehicle’s unique brand.



The line of seats was developed by HSM’s internal team, working with feedback from van and bus builders, upfitters and dealers.