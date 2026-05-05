TransitOne launches to deliver seating, textiles and surveillance solutions for transit agencies

Terrel Smith, a seasoned transit industry professional, has launched TransitOne, an independent manufacturer representative firm dedicated to connecting transit agencies with proven, high-quality products from Kiel Seating, Camira Fabric and TSI Video.

The company delivers seating solutions for local and regional transit through intercity coach, interior textiles designed for durability, safety compliance and onboard video surveillance systems built specifically for public transit environments.

“I came up through this industry by learning the products inside and out and by earning trust one agency at a time,” Smith said. “That’s exactly how TransitOne operates. The agencies I work with aren’t just getting a product line. They’re getting someone who knows the industry, knows the technology and is going to be there when something comes up.”

Before founding TransitOne, Smith served as vice president of business development at Metro Transit Sales and held a leadership role at Transit Marketing Group, where he built the client relationships and product expertise now at the core of his firm.