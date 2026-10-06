VinFast to launch eBus platform in U.S.

VinFast announced at the 2026 American Public Transportation Association TRANSform and EXPO that it is launching its eBus electric bus platform in the U.S. with partner NextMove.

The companies will provide buses, charging infrastructure, maintenance and operations support to agencies, using a transportation as a service model. The only thing agencies have to provide is the driver and the insurance.

“Bringing VinFast electric buses to the United States marks an important next step in our long-term commitment to this market,” said VinFast North America CEO Brian Finnerty. “As demand grows for cleaner, smarter urban transportation, we are doubling down on our investment in the U.S. and working with partners such as NexMove to help cities, transit operators and businesses accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. This partnership advances our vision of making electric transportation more accessible while building a lasting presence for VinFast in one of the world’s most important markets.”

The electric buses use LFP batteries, with models starting at a 266-kilowatt-hour battery and a range of over 180 miles on a single charge, and that can be topped up from 20%-80% in 45 minutes. Additionally, the program looks to provide 97% or greater uptime both for the vehicles and for the charging infrastructure.

Vehicles will host artificial intelligence cameras and 4D radar for real-time safety alerts, as well as intelligent systems for changing management and fleet communication.

The partners said that they came to the transportation as a service model due to electric bus performance in the U.S. being fragmented as the technology has begun to roll out.

“Our goal is to give agencies, private fleet operators, dealers and transportation providers the easy button to electrify, where the vehicle, the infrastructure and the operations are delivered together with one single commitment and one single contract,” said NextMove Co-founder Paul Gioupis.

NextMove will also work with VinFast towards U.S. manufacturing that meets Federal Transit Administration requirements.