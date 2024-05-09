STV, Omnitrans partner to advance battery-electric bus transition

STV is collaborating with Omnitrans to launch essential battery-electric bus (BEB) charging infrastructure upgrades at the agency’s East Valley Maintenance Facility and Kendall/Palm transit station in San Bernardino County, Calif.

As part of this project, new charging infrastructure at the East Valley Maintenance Facility will initially be introduced to accommodate 16 BEBs while on-route charging infrastructure will be installed at the Kendall/Palm intermodal transit center near the California State University in San Bernardino, Calif.

Serving as the prime consultant, STV oversees all aspects of design for the project, including charging infrastructure, environmental, civil, roadway, electrical and structural services for facility design, as well as project support services, including project controls, project administration and constructability review.

“We’re honored to play a role in advancing Omnitrans’ mission to create a more sustainable and accessible transportation network for the communities we serve,” said Mark Peterson, AIA, vice president and project manager at STV. “By spearheading these critical infrastructure upgrades, we are not only reducing emissions and improving air quality, but also ensuring that residents have reliable, eco-friendly transit options that enhance their quality of life and foster a healthier environment for generations to come.”

This project builds upon STV’s prior collaboration with Omnitrans. In 2019, STV provided construction documents for several projects at the agency’s West Valley and East Valley facilities. At the time, STV conducted a preliminary analysis to explore the feasibility of integrating photovoltaic power and battery storage to enable Omnitrans to power its compressed natural gas fuel plants at the two facilities.