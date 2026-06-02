Denver RTD orders 47 new 60-foot articulated New Flyer buses for East Colfax BRT

The Denver Regional Transportation District (Denver RTD) Board of Directors approved the purchase of 47 new 60-foot articulated buses for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). The vehicles are designed to operate along East Colfax Avenue between downtown Denver and I-225 in Aurora, Colo., helping deliver service for one of the region’s most traveled transit corridors.

The contract authorizes Denver RTD to purchase the buses from New Flyer of America, Inc. for a total cost not to exceed $66.9 million, including applicable tariffs and an option to purchase up to 80 additional vehicles over the next five years. The new buses are being designed specifically for BRT service and will replace existing articulated buses operating in Denver RTD’s fleet.

Features such as three-door access, level boarding and bicycle storage are expected to reduce station wait times and improve accessibility for customers using mobility devices such as wheelchairs or bicycles and strollers. These vehicles are also expected to improve reliability and reduce long-term maintenance needs across the system.

Recent BRT project updates

The approval comes as construction activity continues to ramp up across the entire East Colfax corridor. Earlier this month, Denver RTD and project partners officially broke ground on the Aurora segment of the project, meaning construction is now underway across all five segments between Denver and Aurora at the same time. The agency reports that crews are progressing work on stations, utilities, drainage, paving and streetscape improvements, with riders already seeing major changes take shape along several sections of Colfax. Once complete, East Colfax BRT is expected to reduce end-to-end travel times by up to 30 minutes while improving connections to local jobs, businesses and community destinations, according to Denver RTD.

Behind the scenes, Denver RTD has also continued operational testing to prepare for future service. Teams have been testing how 60-foot buses interact with the new center-running lanes and level boarding platforms to ensure safe alignment and smoother boarding. Testing and construction will continue over the next years as the project moves closer to full service in 2028.

Denver RTD says it remains committed to transitioning toward lower- and zero-emission vehicles as funding opportunities, manufacturing availability and federal requirements allow. For now, clean diesel remains the only federally compliant option currently available for 60-foot articulated buses used in high-capacity corridors like East Colfax BRT.