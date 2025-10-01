NJ Transit unveils new 40-foot New Flyer buses

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) unveiled the first of 175 40-foot New Flyer buses that will be arriving through June 2026. The agency plans to replace or modernize every outdated bus and rail car by 2031. Since 2018, NJ Transit has authorized the purchase of more than 1,400 buses, with a total investment of more than $1.7 billion.

“Investing in new, reliable and accessible public transportation is essential for keeping New Jersey moving forward,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Francis O’Connor. “Modernizing the NJ Transit fleet is a critical step toward creating a world-class transit network that meets the needs of riders today and for decades to come.”

The new 40-foot buses include USB charging ports at multiple seats, brighter LED interior lighting for comfort and energy efficiency, low-floor design with ramps for faster, easier boarding — especially for seniors and customers with disabilities — and improved intercom systems for clearer announcements. The buses also feature enhanced safety and security measures, including onboard security cameras, blind-spot cameras to assist bus operators and turn-warning systems to alert pedestrians when buses are making turns.

“Governor [Phil] Murphy’s continued investment in public transportation is enabling us to deliver on our promise of a modern, reliable transit system,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “The arrival of these new buses marks another milestone toward our 2031 fleet modernization goal and a better experience for every customer who rides with us.”