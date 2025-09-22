Spokane Transit Authority launches new double-decker buses

The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) launched its new double-decker buses with its first day of service between Cheney, Wash., and downtown Spokane, Wash., on Sept. 20. Patrons could get a look at the new buses during a launch event held at Eastern Washington University’s Eagle Station.

“These double-decker buses represent Spokane Transit’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability and enhanced rider experience,” said STA CEO Karl Otterstrom. “We’re eager to welcome our community aboard a new era of public transportation.”

Beginning passenger service after the launch event, the new service officially started from Cheney at 12:37 p.m. and from Spokane at 1:07 p.m. on Route 6, complimented with 15-minute service coinciding with the beginning and end of EWU’s first home football game of the year.

“STA’s partnership with Eastern to support university commuters is extensive, dating back to the so-called ‘magic bus’ service of the early 1970s,” Otterstrom said. “We are excited to reveal a whole new kind of magic with these double-decker buses just in time for the first home game and the start of fall quarter. We hope everyone has a chance to experience them for themselves.”