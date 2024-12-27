Spokane Transit Authority receives new double-decker buses

Spokane Transit Authority (STA) welcomed the arrival of its first double-decker buses, the first two of seven. The new buses arrived on Dec. 23, with five more expected in early February. The buses will begin serving Routes 6 and 66, connecting Spokane and Cheney, Wash., and are anticipated to be in service by September 2025.

“The arrival of these double-decker buses marks an exciting leap forward for Spokane Transit,” said STA CEO E. Susan Meyer. “With their increased capacity, improved accessibility and modern design, these buses will elevate the transit experience for our riders and set a new standard for public transportation in our region.”

The double-decker buses were a key component of the STA Moving Forward strategic plan, for which voters approved funding in 2016. As part of improvements to the Cheney Corridor, a high performance transit (HPT) line was proposed, with upgraded transit facilities, enhanced shelters and passenger amenities, and double-decker buses. These buses are the final element of the HPT Cheney Line, which include the new Eagle Station on Eastern Washington University’s campus and the West Plains Transit Center, serving as a vital connection point for West Plains riders.

To support the addition of double-decker buses to the fleet, STA has made infrastructure and service updates, including designing the Boone Northwest Garage (built in 2019) with taller garage doors to accommodate the buses’ height. Modifications have since been made to the Boone South Garage to ensure the buses can receive maintenance. Routes 6 and 66 were previously modified in September 2021 to use the Jefferson viaduct, which has the appropriate clearance of over 14 feet.

Built by Alexander Dennis, the Enviro500 model stands at 13.6 feet tall with 82 passenger seats and can accommodate up to 108 riders, including space for two wheelchairs. The buses are fully ADA-compliant and equipped with a powered ramp at the front door for accessibility.

Over the coming months, STA will focus on testing and driver training to ensure smooth integration into operations. When deployed, STA says the double-decker buses will improve capacity and efficiency on Routes 6 and 66, enhancing service for riders traveling between Spokane and Cheney.

“We know our riders are excited to try the new double-deckers, but their patience will be worth the wait,” Meyer said. “We have been planning for their arrival for many years ourselves, so I promise we’re just as ready to share them with the region come September.”