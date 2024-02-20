IL: DMT, CRIS transit, Crosspoint getting new buses, vehicles

Feb. 16—DANVILLE — The Illinois Department of Transportation's Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program awarded Danville Mass Transit, CRIS Rural Mass Transit District and Crosspoint Human Services new buses, vehicles.

DMT Director Steve White said he's waiting for confirmation on DMT's new four super medium duty buses, and hopefully they will "see them pretty quick."

The value of the award is $688,000.

CRIS Rural Mass Transit District's five awarded vehicles are valued at $600,000.

Crosspoint Human Services' three vehicles are valued at $360,000.

IDOT announced that more than 500 paratransit vehicles valued at $57.1 million have been awarded to 113 transit providers through its Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program, helping to offer safe, reliable and accessible transportation options in communities large and small throughout the state.

The vehicles will be delivered to public transportation providers as well as nonprofit organizations serving seniors and individuals with disabilities.

"Transit is an essential service that allows our urban, suburban and rural communities to survive and thrive, providing transportation to people who might not have any other option," said Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "These vehicles are going to benefit people immediately and far into the future."

For more than 20 years, the Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program has helped smaller transit agencies navigate the red tape of the public bidding process while ensuring their vehicles meet federal requirements and specifications, including those of the Americans with Disabilities Act. By purchasing in large volume, IDOT buys the vehicles at a lower cost for the public than if they were purchased individually or in smaller amounts.

Awards for this cycle were made on a competitive basis, with 50 public transportation providers (371 vehicles) and 63 nonprofit providers (137 vehicles) receiving 508 vehicles, purchased through $54 million in federal funds and $3.1 million in state funds.

A total of 399 vehicles will be replacing ones that are aging or no longer in service as well as 109 vehicles for expanding existing service. The vehicles are estimated to be manufactured and delivered between six months and two years.

An award of 41 vehicles, the program's largest, is being made to Rides Mass Transit District, which serves 18 counties in southern Illinois. The vehicles being replaced have been in service for almost 11 years on average, with more than 270,000 miles each.

An additional 50 battery-electric paratransit vehicles will be purchased via a $12.3 million award from the Federal Transit Authority's Low or No Emission Vehicle Program, which is supported by a $1 million Congressional-Directed Spending award from Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth as well as $3.3 million in state funds.

