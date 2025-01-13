MTA invests in 265 new zero-emission buses

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has purchased 265 new zero-emission buses that will operate on routes across the city. This purchase builds on the 60 zero-emission buses that came last year and is in addition to the 205 zero-emission buses slated to come beginning later this year.

These new 40-foot buses will help to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by upwards of 90 metric tons annually per bus. They feature lightweight electric traction drive systems that allow buses to recover up to 90 percent of energy during braking. Regenerative braking reduces wear and tear on brakes and maximizes energy efficiency.

“New York City Transit has the largest bus fleet in the country, and we are charging forward with a plan to transition that fleet to cleaner, zero-emission buses,” said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “Upgrades to Jamaica Bus Depot and the purchase of 265 new zero-emission buses made possible by congestion pricing are a major step forward toward cleaner air and quieter commutes throughout New York City.”

“NYPA [New York Power Authority] and the MTA are working together to set a new standard for urban mobility and environmental stewardship as the nation’s largest bus fleet transitions away from fossil fuels,” said NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. “NYPA is proud to help expand fleet vehicle charging infrastructure for electric buses in Queens and across the city to further reduce carbon emissions and enhance the quality of life for millions of New Yorkers by providing cleaner air and quieter streets.”

To support the expansion of charging infrastructure for the zero-emissions bus fleet, the MTA and the NYPA are building new electric bus charging stations, including commissioning automated overhead pantographs that are expected to be operational at Jamaica Depot in fall of 2027. The MTA says the design and buildout incorporate the necessary infrastructure improvements to eventually support a full fleet of electric buses that will be assigned to Jamaica Bus Depot. The new depot will further allow the MTA to transition to a fully electric bus fleet, which will eliminate carbon emissions associated with diesel fuel exhaust, resulting in cleaner air for the city’s residents.

The new depot building will have a green roof, says the MTA, which will not only help clean the air and absorb stormwater but also act as a form of insulation and reduce the depot’s energy use. The depot is being constructed in accordance with LEED certification standards.

The MTA says it is working to address residents’ concerns about noise by erecting a sound-deadening barrier wall along 107th Avenue and another along 165th St. with this bus design. The walls will shield residents from noise produced by bus depot operations as well as create a visual barrier from the depot itself.

Pantograph charging systems for the MTA's zero-emissions fleet consist of automated overhead charging solutions designed for efficiency and ease of use. The MTA says that the pantograph establishes an electrical connection when the bus aligns beneath it at designated charging points. Sensors and control systems guide the pantograph to extend and securely connect to the bus's charging contacts without manual intervention. Once connected, high-power electricity is transferred to recharge the bus’s battery, minimizing downtime and enabling seamless integration into the MTA's busy transit schedules.

Infrastructure work has also already begun to deploy 205 additional overhead pantograph charging systems to Gun Hill and Queens Village to support zero-emission buses that will arrive at those depots late this year. In addition, several depots will require electric distribution upgrades in conjunction with Con Edison.

The collaboration between MTA and NYPA will also deploy a charge management system to help balance the electrical loads and a long-term service agreement to help maintain reliable bus charging.

The MTA is collaborating closely with Con Edison to source new power for bus charging. Work to transform bus depots to support zero-emission buses includes reconfiguring lanes inside depots specific to electric buses and restructuring areas to accommodate overhead pantograph dispensers to charge buses.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to sustainability as the MTA announces the procurement of 265 new zero-emission buses at the Jamaica Bus Depot," said New York State Senator Leroy Comrie (D-14). "This initiative not only represents an investment in public transportation but also demonstrates a strong dedication to reducing carbon emissions and fostering a cleaner environment for our communities. We are paving the way for a healthier population and a thriving economy. I applaud the MTA for delivering this much-needed upgrade."

"We've made so much important progress thus far in electrifying our mass transit system as we move away from fossil fuels and it's incumbent on us as a city to double down on those efforts in 2025. The purchase of these new zero-emission buses and the further electrification of the Jamaica Bus Depot is exactly the kind of investment that must define this new year and I'm grateful to our partners at the MTA and New York City Transit for its efforts to make New York City the greenest big city in the world," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "I look forward to even more announcements like these in the year ahead, as we continue to leave no stone unturned in combatting climate change and ensuring environmental justice for all our communities."