SamTrans contracts New Flyer for 108 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses

NFI Group Inc. has received an order for 108 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ 40-foot transit buses from San Mateo County Transit (SamTrans), marking the largest single fuel cell bus order in New Flyer’s history. The contract for 108 buses was added to New Flyer’s backlog in Q2 2024, with firm orders placed during the second and third quarters.

“Our partnership with SamTrans spans nearly 35 years,” said Chris Stoddart, president, NFI. “During that time, New Flyer has delivered more than 175 buses, 27 of which were zero emission. The technology advancements included in this next-generation vehicle will drive a high level of performance while delivering a reduction in environmental impact and improvements to air quality for the community.”

The investment in fuel cell-electric buses accelerates SamTrans’ journey towards net-zero emissions and is made possible through combined funding from the Federal Transit Administration, California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project vouchers and local funds. The hydrogen buses will replace SamTrans' diesel buses and support the agency’s transition to a zero-emission fleet to meet sustainability targets defined by the California Air Resources Board’s Innovative Clean Transit regulation, requiring agencies to transition bus fleets to 100 percent zero emission by 2040. The purchase will also help SamTrans to meet the U.S. greenhouse gas emissions targets of 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

“Our zero-emission fleet demonstrates SamTrans’ commitment towards reducing the impact of transportation on air quality and our climate by reducing greenhouse gases in our communities, which further supports our mission to provide safe, equitable and sustainable transportation for our riders,” said Tasha Bartholomew, communications manager, SamTrans.