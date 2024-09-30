TTC brings on two battery-electric buses

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has officially implemented its first two battery-electric buses (BEBS) into its eBus fleet. In 2023, the government of Canada and the city of Toronto, Ontario, made a joint investment of C$700 million (US$518 million) towards the electrification of TTC’s bus fleet. The two new eBuses are the first of 340 battery-electric vehicles that will be received by the TTC by the end of 2026.

“Our government knows improving public transit is essential to ensuring our economy reaches its full potential. That is why we are delivering unprecedented investments in reliable and sustainable public transit infrastructure. Today’s arrival of the TTC’s new all-electric buses—just one of the many ways we are helping the TTC grow—will make Torontonians’ commutes quicker and cleaner,” said Canada Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland.

Once all 340 vehicles are received, the TTC will have a total eBus fleet of 400. The funding is also supporting upgrades to install chargers and related infrastructure in seven bus garages.

“These two new battery-electric buses and the additional eBuses that will be received by 2026, are significant contributors to our goal of being completely zero-emissions by 2040,” said Greg Percy, TTC interim CEO. “We are proud to be paving the way for transit electrification across North America and bringing new, clean, quiet vehicles to customers and employees across the city of Toronto.”

The new BEBs are being manufactured by New Flyer Industries Canada and Nova Bus. Once all 340 eBuses are received, BEBs will make up approximately 20 percent of the TTC's entire bus fleet and will serve communities all over the city. TTC continues to work towards electrifying its entire operations by 2040.

“Public transit is vital to the well-being and daily lives of commuters across the Greater Toronto Area,” said Canada’s Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Rouge Park Gary Anandasangaree. “These two buses are the first of 340 new electric vehicles that will be making their way onto the streets by next year and into 2026. Through investing in sustainable public transit technologies, we are making communities across the country cleaner, quieter and better connected.”