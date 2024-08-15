Hexagon Purus to supply hydrogen fuel storage systems for Gillig's fuel cell vehicles

Hexagon Purus has entered into a multi-year supply agreement with GILLIG for a supply of hydrogen fuel storage systems for its new fuel cell powered transit buses. The delivery of the hydrogen fuel storage systems will be supplied from Hexagon Purus’ facility in Westminster, Md., U.S.

“Introducing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus into our product lineup signifies GILLIG's commitment to advancing sustainable public transportation technologies,” said Ben Grunat, GILLIG’s vice president of product planning and strategy. “ It's about offering a solution that's not only flexible enough to fit every fleet but also matured through our thoughtful approach to product development, ensuring reliability and readiness for the demands of today's transit environment. We are happy to team up with Hexagon Purus as a reliable partner and supplier of hydrogen fuel storage systems to strengthen our commitment to leading the industry through innovation and strategic partnerships.”

“Entering into a long-term agreement with GILLIG confirms our strong market position with leading transit bus OEMs in both North America and Europe,” said Michael Kleschinski, executive vice president of Hexagon Purus. “There is a strong commercial momentum in the transit bus segment driven by demand for zero emission public transport solutions.”