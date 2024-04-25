GILLIG to develop hydrogen fuel cell powered bus

GILLIG has expanded its zero-emission product lineup with its new hydrogen fuel cell powered bus, to be developed in collaboration with BAE Systems and Ballard Power Systems.

The GILLIG hydrogen fuel cell bus, which is currently in development, will provide transit agencies with improved zero-emission operational range, rapid refueling capabilities and reliable performance in diverse climates and terrains.

"Understanding the unique operational challenges faced by each transit agency – from varying duty cycles and geographic terrains to diverse climates and depot locations – is fundamental to our vision of improving quality of life through transformative mass transit solutions," said Benjamin Grunat, GILLIG’s vice president of product planning and strategy. "Introducing the hydrogen fuel cell bus into our product lineup signifies GILLIG's commitment to advancing sustainable public transportation technologies. It's about offering a solution that's not only flexible enough to fit every fleet but also matured through our thoughtful approach to product development, ensuring reliability and readiness for the demands of today's transit environment.”

The partnership aims to provide an improved zero-emissions transit solution for fleets looking to leverage hydrogen fueling while maintaining operational efficiency and service quality, all with a bus manufacturer they know and trust.

"Our collaboration with Ballard Power Systems and BAE Systems embodies our commitment to leading the industry through thoughtful innovation and intentional partnerships," Grunat said. "By integrating Ballard’s state-of-the-art fuel cell technology and BAE Systems' versatile electric powertrain with GILLIG's trusted Low Floor Platform, we are creating a long-range, zero-emission solution that does not compromise on safety, efficiency, or quality that transit agencies have come to expect from GILLIG.”