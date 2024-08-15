Core Transit to lease three hybrid buses from CCW.

Core Transit has entered into a new contract with Complete Coach Works (CCW) to lease three 2010 40-foot Gillig hybrid buses.

The contract follows a contract award earlier this year for the refurbishment of two 2008 40-foot Gillig buses. Core Transit, formally known as ECO Transit, will be leasing buses from CCW’s sister company Shuttle Bus Leasing (SBL). The new contract involves the leasing of hybrid electric buses equipped to meet the demands of Core Transit’s operations.

Each of the three buses is equipped with the Allison EP40 Hybrid system. Additional features include a Thermo King air conditioning system and a Lift-U wheelchair lift, enhancing accessibility and passenger comfort.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership by providing hybrid buses with Core Transit," said Shah Remtulla, regional sales manager for the Southwest Region at CCW. "This initiative not only supports our commitment to sustainable transportation but also enhances the commuting experience for passengers in Eagle County. Furthermore, this lease supports Core Transit's ongoing efforts to transition towards a greener, more sustainable fleet, aligning with our shared vision for a cleaner, more environmentally responsible future."

Core Transit is working to adopt a more environmentally friendly practice while improving operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction.