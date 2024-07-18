Eagle Valley Transportation Authority, ECO Transit combine operations to form Core Transit

The Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and ECO Transit are combining their operations under one name: Core Transit.

“Our service goes well beyond the routes we operate, we want to inject a whole lot of love and joy in our rider’s experience,” said Amy Phillips, chair of the Core Transit Board of Directors. "We encourage everyone in our community to ride with Core Transit – It might just be the easiest decision you’ve made all day."

Core Transit will maintain the same routes between Dotsero and Vail, Colo., along the I-70 corridor, including Highway 6, Minturn, Valley, Leadville and Vail/BC Express routes as previously operated by ECO Transit.

Core Transit is gearing up for a transformative journey with its innovative 10-year plan. The agency is listening to the community to identify where more bus services are needed and exploring new, creative ways to keep people moving effortlessly.

“We believe that small, positive actions lay the foundation for large, significant outcomes, creating a happy, interconnected community where success is shared,” says Tanya Allen, executive director of Core Transit. “We are thrilled to introduce Core Transit to the community. This launch represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide everyone in our community with user-friendly transportation solutions that are safe, rewarding and reliable.”

Core Transit offers fare-free service on almost all routes. For the routes in fare-collecting zones (Gypsum and Leadville), Core Transit will continue to provide riders with access to the Mobile Fares app.

The agency will also have a system that will allow riders to track buses in real time and get text alerts catered to their bus stop requests. Core Transit will also be launching a bilingual SMS/email community news program.

“Our operators aren’t just drivers; they’re your friendly guides on the road, expertly trained to ensure your journey is safe and smooth. At Core, riders come first and we’re confident you’ll love the experience,” said Core Transit Deputy Director Scott Robinson.