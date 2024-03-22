Brampton orders 10 LFSE+ electric buses

The Volvo Group's Nova Bus has been awarded a contract for 10 LFSe+, the 40-foot long-range battery electric bus model of Nova Bus, by the city of Brampton, Ontario. The buses are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

The new buses are part of Brampton Transit's commitment to the transition of its fleet to zero-emission buses. The acquisition of the 10 Nova Bus LFSe+ battery electric buses is an important milestone in Brampton's electrification journey and supports the city of Brampton's plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

"We are proud that Brampton Transit is a long-time partner of Nova Bus and an early adopter of our battery electric technology," said Ralph Acs, president of Nova Bus. "We make it our mission to support agencies such as Brampton Transit in their transition to electric buses, as we are committed to providing safe, innovative and sustainable transport solutions at a pivotal time for transit agencies that are moving towards clean transportation."