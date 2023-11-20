Government of Canada to invest more than C$33.2 million to complete electrification of STTR’s bus fleet

A joint investment of more than C$33.2 million (US$24.2 million) from the government of Canada, government of Quebec and Société de transport de Trois-Rivières (STTR) will support four public transit projects in Trois-Rivières, Québec, to help STTR complete electrification of its bus fleet.

The funding will be used to implement phases 1 and 2 of the STTR service center electrification project, for which the government of Canada is investing C$30 million (US$21.9 million). Phase 1 of the project includes studies, plans and specifications, the installation of charging stations for electric buses, the expansion of the garage at the rear of the building, the installation of the electrical substation and the development of the mechanical workshop for the maintenance of 100 percent electric buses.

Phase 2 will involve fitting out the existing garage and supply center, as well as installing recharging points for paratransit buses. Some exterior landscaping work on the grassed areas and parking lots is also planned.

The funding will also enable the STTR to acquire two new 12-meter (40-foot) electric buses, for which the government of Canada is investing C$1 million (US$728,695). Each bus will be accessible and adapted for people with reduced mobility. The addition of these two new electric buses to the existing public transit network will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus combat climate change.

The funding will also be used to implement preferential measures on the STTR network through the installation of a transit signal priority system. The technological infrastructure equipment, to which the government of Canada is contributing C$2 million (US$1.5 million), will help improve the quality and reliability of the existing public transit network by reducing the variability of travel times.

"Efficient public transit creates healthier communities, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps fight climate change. Today's investment in four public transit projects in Trois-Rivières will help us achieve these goals while providing Quebecers with safe and reliable transportation services. By investing in our public transit infrastructure, the federal government is playing an essential role in ensuring Canadians' quality of life,” said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into bricks and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. The four projects we are announcing today are good examples of this. They will enable Trois-Rivières residents to benefit from a clean, reliable and high-quality public transit network to get where they need to go. Making public transit more efficient and fighting climate change, that's delivering for Quebec,” said Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez.

The STTR is contributing C$4.4 million (US$3.2 million) towards the projects. The government of Quebec is also investing in the four projects. The amount of the provincial contribution will be announced at a later date.

The government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The program is a part of the government's Investing in Canada Plan.

Including the four projects for the STTR, 21 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Quebec, with a total federal contribution of more than C$2.8 billion (US$2 billion) and a total provincial contribution of more than C$5.6 billion (US$4.1 billion).

"Today's announcement is a significant step forward for public transit in Trois-Rivières. The government of Canada's investments will enable the Société de transport de Trois-Rivières to make major progress in the electrification of its bus fleet, reinforcing our commitment to offering not only an efficient service, but one that is also environmentally friendly,” said Michel Byette, chairman of the STTR Board of Directors.