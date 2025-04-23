The COMET deploys two battery-electric and two hydrogen fuel cell buses

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) deployed its new zero-emission buses into passenger service. Funded by a $2.9 million grant awarded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) in 2021, the project brings two battery-electric and two hydrogen fuel cell buses to The COMET’s fleet. The new vehicles are now in pilot service and will be fully integrated into daily routes starting in May 2025.

“This is a moment of celebration for our community and a major leap forward in sustainable transit,” said The COMET Board Chair Allison Terracio. “Our commitment to cleaner air, innovative transit solutions and regional growth continues with the launch of these cutting-edge vehicles.”

A clean, forward-thinking investment

The COMET notes the 2021 award under the FTA’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program supports both vehicle acquisition and the necessary charging and fueling infrastructure. The investment reflects the agency’s long-term strategy to modernize public transportation while reducing emissions and improving service quality.

Technology on the move

The agency’s battery-electric buses are New Flyer of America’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG™. The buses feature:

Up to 254 miles per charge

Features fast-charging capability and simplified maintenance

Ideal for urban and high-frequency service routes

The agency’s hydrogen fuel cell buses are New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE FC™. The buses feature:

Up to 370 miles on a single refill

Emission-free with only water vapor as a byproduct

Quick refueling in under 20 minutes for maximum uptime

The COMET says the vehicles are projected to eliminate up to a combined 540 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually compared to traditional diesel buses.

“This is the result of four years of strategic planning and hard work by our team,” said The COMET Grants and Regional Coordination Manager Michelle Ransom. “We’re thrilled to see our vision become reality and excited for passengers to experience these innovative new buses.”

The COMET Executive Director and CEO Maurice Pearl added, “This deployment marks a significant achievement in our transition to a more sustainable fleet. We thank the FTA for its continued partnership and look forward to expanding zero-emission mobility throughout the Midlands.”