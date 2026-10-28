California Transit Training Consortium selects Xpan to develop statewide FCEB training program

Xpan Interactive USA Inc. (Xpan) has been selected by the California Transit Training Consortium (CTTC) to develop and deploy a statewide fuel cell electric bus (FCEB) training program. Working in partnership with zero-emission technical consultancy ZEB Tech, Xpan will lead the development of six standardized FCEB training courses for delivery through California community colleges and transit agency training facilities.

The initiative comes as California transit agencies accelerate the transition of their fleets to zero-emission technologies in response to California Air Resources Board requirements.

Funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration, the project will deliver a turnkey training program combining e-learning with hands-on, instructor-led classroom instruction for transit technicians, operators and fleet supervisors.

“We are honored to collaborate with CTTC and California’s transit leadership on this transformative workforce initiative,” said Xpan Founder and CEO and American Public Transportation Association Business Member Workforce Development Committee Chair Ron Thiele. “By combining Xpan’s 25-year legacy in advanced learning solutions with deep domain expertise in transit systems, we are creating an engaging, frictionless and practical learning experience designed to bridge critical skills gaps and prepare California’s transit workforce for the next generation of fleet technology.”

According to Xpan, the curriculum will align with APTA's Zero-Emission Bus Maintenance Training Recommended Practice, NFPA 2 Hydrogen Technologies Code, Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety standards and California Community College Title 5 regulations.

"Transitioning California’s public transit fleets to zero-emission technology requires a resilient, world-class workforce trained to the highest safety and operational standards,” said CTTC Executive Director Jannet Malig. “This project ensures that our community college partners and transit agencies receive standardized, state-of-the-art training materials that empower technicians and operators while keeping our transit systems running safely and reliably.”

The multi-phase development initiative will produce six courses addressing critical areas of FCEB technology, maintenance and operations:

Hydrogen fundamentals FCEB maintenance overview Piping and instrumentation diagrams Corrective maintenance Bus operations Preventive maintenance

The initiative will include train-the-trainer facilitation and live pilot programs hosted at transit properties across California, including Golden Empire Transit District and Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District. The pilot process will provide an opportunity to evaluate the curriculum in real-world transit environments and incorporate feedback from instructors, technicians, operators and industry stakeholders before broader deployment.