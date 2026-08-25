Governments of Canada, Nova Scotia invest C$10 million in rural transit improvements

The funding will support new conventional and electric buses, charging infrastructure and maintenance facility upgrades for the Tidal Transit Authority.
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Aug. 25, 2026
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Government of Nova Scotia
A Nova Scotia government promotional graphic reading 'Building Rural Nova Scotia — Better Transit for the Annapolis Valley,' featuring the Nova Scotia provincial logo and a background image of a transit bus numbered 59 displaying Route 2W to Coldbrook on its destination board.

The Nova Scotia government promotes its "Better Transit for the Annapolis Valley" initiative, part of a broader effort to expand rural public transit service across the province under the Building Rural Nova Scotia program.

The government of Canada and the province of Nova Scotia are making a combined investment of C$10 million (US$7.2 million) to improve rural transit service in the counties of Kings, Annapolis and Digby, Nova Scotia, as well as surrounding communities.

Projects include replacing six aging buses with five new conventional buses and one new electric bus. Tidal Transit Authority, which serves eight rural municipalities across the western region of Nova Scotia from Weymouth to Grand Pré, will also install three charging stations and upgrade their maintenance facility.

“Not everyone in Kings County owns a car and not everyone can drive," said Nova Scotia Minister of Finance and Treasury Board and MLA for Kings North John Lohr. "Community transit gets so many people where they need to go: school, work, medical appointments or just out to see friends and family. The province is so pleased to be able to support Tidal Transit as an important link between communities.”

Municipality of the County of Kings Mayor Dave Corkum calls the investment a "major win" for rural transit.

“This funding means new buses, improved infrastructure and more reliable service for the people who depend on public transit every day. It’s a significant investment in our community and in the future of rural transit," Corkum said.

The government of Canada's C$8 million (US$5.8 million) in funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, which supports a range of public transit models, including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. The provinces' C$2 million (US$1.4 million) in funding comes from the Public Transit Assistance Program. 

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Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

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Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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