Government of Canada invests in transit upgrades in British Columbia and Ontario

The government of Canada is helping transit agencies in British Columbia and Ontario fund transit investments for its systems.

County of Simcoe

The government of Canada and the county of Simcoe, Ontario, are making a combined C$4.9 million (US$3.5 million) investment through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) to purchase four new buses and solar-powered lights with supporting infrastructure to improve and expand the county’s LINX public transit service.

The LINX transit system provides local and regional transit services across the county. The government of Canada says the investment will modernize the rider experience, enhance safety and ensure that more people can comfortably and affordably take local public transit.

“Rural and remote communities have unique transit challenges,” said Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada Gregor Robertson. “That’s why I am proud the federal government is able to provide flexible support for locally developed public transit. This investment announced today demonstrates our successful partnership with Simcoe County to deliver public transit that makes a difference and can build Canada strong, in communities across the country.”

The government of Canada is investing C$2.9 million (US$2.1 million) in the project through the RTSF, and the county of Simcoe is contributing C$2 million (US$1.4 million).

“Maintaining and expanding public transit to connect more residents to services, employment and education opportunities across our region is a major priority for our council,” said Simcoe Warden Basil Clarke. “We thank the government of Canada for investing in LINX Transit and continuing to support our vision to provide accessible, convenient and reliable transportation to our residents.”

Abbotsford, British Columbia

A combined investment of C$13.8 million (US$9.8 million) between the government of Canada and project recipients in British Columbia through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) will help improve transportation projects for the region.

In Abbotsford, B.C., funding will support new multi-use pathways, sidewalks, a walking path and a new active transportation bridge crossing at McLennan Creek. The projects were identified as priorities in Matsqui First Nation’s active transportation plan and will provide members with accessible, continuous and safe active transportation infrastructure to connect with key destinations within their community.

“The benefits of investing in our active transportation infrastructure are clear: increased safety for users, more incentive to use alternatives to vehicular travel and ultimately, better connected communities,” said Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock Ernie Klassen. “We will continue to support both capital and planning projects across the country that foster connectivity while promoting greener modes of transportation.”

In Duncan and North Cowichan, B.C., funding will support the construction of accessible sidewalks and a multi-use path as part of the Canada Avenue Active Transportation Corridor project. Increasing separation between active transportation users and motor vehicle traffic, designated crosswalks and traffic calming measures will improve safety for users of the area’s emerging all ages and abilities network.

Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples says the Canada Avenue Corridor improvements “will enhance safety, accessibility, and connection for people traveling between Duncan and North Cowichan.”

According to North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas, the projects in North Cowichan will improve safety in the region.

“The Canada Avenue Complete Streets project represents two key deliverables of North Cowichan’s 2024 Master Transportation Plan by improving safety and connectivity,” Douglas said. “Complete streets means this busy corridor that connects Duncan with North Cowichan’s University Village, and Bell McKinnon growth areas will have active transportation for all ages and abilities, as well as enhanced safety for all road users. We look forward to working with our partner, the city of Duncan, to make this project happen for both of our communities.”

Funding will also go towards improving active transportation infrastructure for the We Wai Kai Nation and Snaw-Naw-As Nation and the completion of active transportation plans for the Skuppah Indian Band, Gingolx Village Government, Gitlaxt’aamiks Village Government and Williams Lake First Nation.

“This project has truly been a collaborative and exciting process,” said Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay. “The community has come together to envision a safe, healthy and informative pathway that connects the community while incorporating local artwork and Matsqui history. The residents are very excited for the improved safety and health of the community with well-lit pathways to walk at night, infrastructure that promotes a healthy lifestyle, a pedestrian bridge crossing that connects the entire community and sidewalks that keep children off the road. Matsqui is looking forward to the completion of this project.”

The government of Canada is investing C$6.3 million (US$4.5 million) in the projects through the ATF, and project recipients are contributing C$7.5 million (US$5.3 million).