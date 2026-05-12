BC Transit contracts Alexander Dennis for 41 Enviro500 double-decker buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (Alexander Dennis) has received an order for 41 Enviro500 double-decker buses from BC Transit. The order was added to the company’s firm backlog in Q1 2026.

The new buses will replace older vehicles that have reached the end of their operational life and will continue to integrate double-decker buses into the BC Transit fleet. Each Enviro500 will accommodate up to 80 seated passengers.

“Double-decker buses have been a defining symbol in our capital city since the year 2000, with Victoria becoming the first place in North America to operate double-decker buses for public transit,” said BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton. “The original 10 buses were Dennis Trident models manufactured by Alexander Dennis. BC Transit is proud that, a quarter of a century later, we continue to purchase double-decker buses from Alexander Dennis—a testament to the strong relationship between us.”

BC Transit’s fleet currently includes approximately 50 Alexander Dennis double-decker buses, with additional buses being introduced throughout this year.

“NFI and BC Transit have worked in partnership for more than 40 years with a shared commitment to ensuring comfortable, safe and efficient transit for commuters in British Columbia,” said Alexander Dennis North America General Manager Talha Wasif. “We are excited to work with BC Transit once again by providing Alexander Dennis’ Enviro500 double-decker buses that are renowned for exemplary passenger capacity.”