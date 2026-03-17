Victoria Regional Transit System to add 39 double decker buses to fleet

The Victoria Regional Transit System (VRTS) is entering the first two of 39 new double-decker buses into passenger service.

The new Enviro 500 model Alexander Dennis buses will help riders move through high-demand routes, like the 95 Blink RapidBus, which has over 11,000 daily boardings, efficiently connecting people from Langford, Colwood, View Royal and Saanich to Victoria, B.C., and back.

“Our double-decker buses are iconic in the Victoria region. The arrival of new buses marks the start of a significant investment in transit for the Victoria Regional Transit System," said BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton. "The 39 new buses arriving this year will help maintain reliable service on some of our busiest routes, keeping people connected to places like the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, the West Shore, the University of Victoria and downtown. Thank you to our funding partners and everyone working to bring these buses into service.”

Each new bus can seat 80 passengers, with room for up to an additional 24 standing passengers on the lower level. They also include a range of features, such as:

Umo fare payment technology for faster payment options and trip-planning tools.

USB ports (including both USB A and C) at each seat to charge mobile devices.

BC Transit’s NextRide system for real-time bus locations and onboard audio stop announcements on both the upper and lower levels.

Full-color digital screens that display NextRide information like upcoming stops, current route and service alerts.

A monitor at the bottom of the stairs to view upper-level seating availability.

Two improved mobility aid positions for wheelchair securement.

Modern vinyl seating that is easy to clean and resists dirt and contaminants.

Bike racks to accommodate two bikes with tires up to three inches wide.

Side-mounted docking lights, which are designed to illuminate the bus stop area and increase safety for boarding and exiting passengers.

Numerous maintenance and operator improvements to increase vehicle reliability and operational performance.

Of the 39 new buses, 29 will replace existing buses nearing the end of their service life to keep service in VRTS dependable. The remaining 10 buses will expand the VRTS fleet, supporting service expansion announced in January 2026.

“On behalf of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission, I’m thrilled to welcome these new double‑decker buses to the fleet," said VRTS Chair Ryan Windsor. "This investment strengthens reliable, high‑capacity transit for our growing region and enhances the experience for the thousands of riders who depend on BC Transit every day. We’re proud to see partners at all levels come together to deliver modern, comfortable and accessible service for our communities.”

Twenty-nine double decker buses were funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, with approximate contributions each from the government of Canada of C$21 million (US15.3 million), province of British Columbia of C$21.9 million (US$16 million) and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission (VRTC) of C$12.4 million (US$9 million) for a total of C$55.3 million (US$40.3 million).

The remaining 10 double-decker purchase was made possible through a cost-sharing agreement between the province of British Columbia, who spent C$8.4 million (US$6.1 million) and the VRTC, who spent C$12.0 million (US$8.8 million) for a total of C$20.4 million (US$14.9 million).