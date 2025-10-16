New York awards nearly $80 million in funding to support expansion of zero-emission vehicles

The state of New York has awarded nearly $80 million in funding to help seven transit providers expand their use of zero-emission vehicles under the state’s Zero-Emission Transit Transition Program (ZETT).

“New York’s push to transition public transit agencies to zero-emission fleets is a crucial step in achieving our clean energy goals,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Increasing the number of zero-emission transit vehicles in every corner of our state will deliver cleaner air and healthier communities across New York.”

The ZETT Program provides $100 million in funding to transit providers across New York State to support the transition of transit fleets to zero-emissions propulsion (battery-electric and hydrogen-electric). The fiscal year 2026 enacted budget added $20 million to the fund.

The funding was eligible to non-Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) transit authorities to support the acquisition of zero-emission transit vehicles, construction of facilities and utility infrastructure for charging and fueling, and necessary planning and design phases for zero-emission capital projects. The intercity bus operators were not eligible.

Award recipients and their projects include:

Capital District Transportation Authority – $17.5 million: This project will involve the planning, design and construction of a new training and maintenance facility to support a zero-emissions fleet that will cover service in Schenectady and Montgomery counties and parts of Saratoga County. The project also includes the purchase of two hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses.

Central New York Regional Transportation Authority – $17.5 million: This project will consolidate facilities and operations in Oneida County to support the transition to a zero-emissions fleet, allowing for potential expansion to Madison and Herkimer counties. The project also includes the purchase of battery-electric and/or hydrogen fuel cell-electric vehicles.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority – $17.5 million: This project will install two lanes of charging infrastructure at the Cold Spring Bus Garage and fund the purchase of 18 battery-electric buses (BEB). Additionally, a feasibility study will be conducted to determine the infrastructure requirements and costs of expanding the zero-emissions fleet to the Frontier and Babcock Bus Garages.

Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority – $17.5 million: This facility infrastructure project will update the operations building with utility and safety improvements to accommodate hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses and the purchase of 10 hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses.

Suffolk County Transit – $5 million: This project provides funding for the purchase of 12 BEBs.

Broome County Transit – $3.34 million: This project provides funding for the purchase of three BEBs.

Ulster County Area Transit – $1.35 million: This project will fund a site selection and design of a new bus facility equipped with electric vehicle charging capabilities.

New York State (NYS) Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez added, “Under Gov. Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to make targeted, smart investments in zero-emission transit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and NYSDOT’s ZETT program is focused on providing clean transportation alternatives for areas across the Empire State. The ZETT Program offers local New York transit agencies a unique opportunity to invest in climate-friendly vehicles for their respective fleets, which will help improve the health of local communities while reducing the state’s carbon footprint.”