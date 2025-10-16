Broome County, BCRTA, Augusta Transit receive low- and zero-emission buses

Broome County, N.Y., the Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) and Augusta Transit have received new low- and zero-emission buses for their transit fleets.

Broome County

Broome County Transit’s (BC Transit) six new 40-foot GILLIG battery-electric buses (BEB) were funded primarily through federal and state grants, with nearly 95% of the $10.4 million total project cost supported by outside funding sources. The project received $3.25 million through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program (Low-No), $4.3 million in federal formula funding, $1.54 million from the New York State Truck Voucher Inventive Program and $754,000 in state capital funding. The county contributed just over $540,000, or about 5% of the total project cost.

“Broome County depends on BC Transit to connect our residents to work, school and essential services every day,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “This investment allows us to modernize our fleet while protecting taxpayers. Nearly 95% of this project was funded through state and federal grants, helping us bring cleaner, quieter and more reliable transit to the people of Broome County.”

The BEBs replace older diesel models. To support the new fleet, BC Transit has installed six Heliox/Siemens 180 kW chargers featuring a retractable arm system that keeps charging cables safely overhead inside the transit depot.

The charging infrastructure design and construction was led by the New York Power Authority, with PlugIn Stations Online serving as the contractor. The county says solar panels and on-site battery storage will be installed at the Vestal Transit Center by 2027.

“These six buses represent the first step in the process of moving to clean air propulsion with seven more buses to come in 2026,” said BC Transit Commissioner Greg Kilmer. “This exciting moment is made possible by many talented and dedicated individuals who had the vision to legislate, fund, design and build the future of public transportation. I’m certain all the residents of Broome County will appreciate the clean, quiet and efficient operation as we serve thousands of riders daily.”

The Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE) provided project management and technical support, including oversight during bus production and testing before deployment. The county has a goal to transition all BC Transit buses to zero-emission by 2035.

“This ribbon cutting represents years of planning and collaboration,” said CTE Managing Director of Planning and Deployment Steve Clermont. “Broome County is demonstrating how federal, state and local partners can work together to bring cutting-edge transportation solutions to communities of all sizes.”

BCRTA

BCRTA has brought in three new propane-powered buses to add to its mixed fleet of gasoline and low-emission vehicles.

“These propane buses are just the beginning,” said BCRTA Director of Customer Care and Public Engagement Shawn Cowan. “We’re dedicated to reducing our environmental footprint while continuing to deliver reliable service. Cleaner-burning vehicles mean cleaner air for our riders and our community.”

According to the agency, the new propane buses are part of a broader initiative supported by the FTA’s Ohio Zero Emission Ready Ohio (OH-ZERO) Project, which awarded funding in 2023 to help transit agencies across Ohio replace aging fleets with low- and zero-emission vehicles.

Augusta Transit

Augusta Transit has launched five BEBs. The buses are funded through a $6.2 million FTA Low-No grant.

“To see these buses on the streets of Augusta is to see our city’s commitment to cleaner air, innovation and better service for our riders,” said Augusta Transit Director Sharon Dottery. “This launch is a testament to collaboration and progress that will move Augusta forward.”

To go along with the new BEBs, six high-capacity ChargePoint charging stations have been installed at Augusta Transit’s maintenance facility. According to the city, CTE will continue supporting the initiative by collecting performance data and helping guide its long-term zero-emissions strategy.