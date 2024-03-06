Kitsap Transit to install MERV-13 equivalent filters on buses

To improve air quality on its transit fleet, Kitsap Transit is upgrading the filtration system in each of its buses with MERV-13 equivalent filters from Lumin-Air Transit.

“Lumin-Air’s continuously charged electrostatic filters provide MERV-13 equivalent filtration while maintaining excellent airflow and they last 3 times as long as standard bus filters, which saves on maintenance and energy costs,” said Kitsap Transit Maintenance Director Dennis Griffey.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Kitsap Transit to improve the air quality on their buses for their riders and operators”, said Lumin-Air’s Jack Fillenwarth. "Our filters have been adopted by transit agencies across North America. The continuous electrostatic charge maintains MERV-13 efficiency and excellent airflow, making them ideal for transit applications."