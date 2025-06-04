Everett Transit awards contract to CCW to purchase seven refurbished transit buses

Everett Transit has awarded Complete Coach Works (CCW) a new contract to purchase seven refurbished transit buses. The new order includes five 35-foot and two 40-foot GILLIG buses.

The order follows the successful completion of a previous project in 2024, where CCW delivered five refurbished 35-foot GILLIG buses to Everett Transit through the Washington State Transit Bus Cooperative Purchasing Schedule.

“We’re honored that Everett Transit has chosen us once again for this project, which is a testament to the positive partnership between our two organizations and their continued trust in our work,” said CCW Sales Regional Manager James Carson. “Their decision to return to us with a larger follow-up order is a strong vote of confidence in the quality and value we deliver.”