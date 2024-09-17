CCW delivers five refurbished transit buses to Everett Transit.

Complete Coach Works (CCW) has delivered five refurbished transit buses to Everett Transit.

The five refurbished 2008 35-foot GILLIG buses were supplied by CCW’s sister company, Transit Sales International. The refurbishment process included significant upfitting to meet Everett Transit’s specific needs, including:

Two color exterior paint and decals to match their most recent builds;

New European style frameless passenger windows; and

New exterior mirrors, flooring, suspension components, bike rack, fare box and passenger seat inserts.

Updated ADA mobility device securements were installed, as well as a new steering wheel, updated adjustable accelerator and brake pedal assemblies, new driver seat, new driver safety barrier and a full camera surveillance system.

The project was conducted through the Washington State Transit Bus Cooperative Purchasing Schedule, which allows transit agencies to procure refurbished, repowered and rebuilt buses through a streamlined and efficient process. By leveraging CCW’s expertise, the company says Everett Transit has expanded its fleet without the high costs and long lead times associated with purchasing new buses while reducing its environmental impact.

"We are proud to support Everett Transit in enhancing their fleet," said James Carson, regional sales manager, CCW. "The collaboration with Everett's team has been fantastic. We’re excited to see these buses serving their community. We look forward to working on future projects with Everett Transit."