Solaris makes U.S. debut with Urbino 40-foot electric bus platform designed for American market

Solaris has unveiled its Urbino 40 electric, a battery-electric bus (BEB) designed specifically for North American transit agencies at the American Public Transportation Association TRANSform and EXPO.

Built on a dedicated electric platform and designed to meet federal requirements, Solaris says that the Urbino 40 electric bus combines operational efficiency, safety and accessibility. The platform hosts a roof-mounted battery system, designed to more easily facilitate daily operations and meet transit agencies’ range requirements.

Urbino 40 electric contains a range of technologies, including solutions for battery integration and vehicle monitoring, as well as an HVAC system designed to be energy efficient, an integrated battery thermal management system (BTMS), and advanced driver assistance systems.

The bus features a fully enclosed operator compartment, exterior rear-view cameras, and cornering lights. The driver compartment is designed to be ergonomic, working to ensure driver comfort.

The passenger area is designed for efficient flow of movement, accessibility and more simple maintenance. The platform comes with larger aisles and multifunctional accessible spaces in an effort to support safe and convenient travel for all passengers. It also offers flexible floor plan options to best suit agency and use case needs.

The 40-foot model is set to host a battery capacity of up to 528 kilowatt hours and reach a maximum speed of 65 miles per hour. The 60-foot model is set to host batteries up to 704 kilowatt hours with the same top speed.

Solaris is set to offer both 40-foot and 60-foot zero-emission buses for the North American market, with the 40-foot model anticipated to arrive first. The first deliveries of Solaris BEBs to the U.S. market will be made to King County Metro and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Buses as part of that pilot program will be manufactured in Poland, with future U.S. orders set to be shipped from a new bus facility hosted at parent-company CAF’s manufacturing plan in Elmira, N.Y. Operations at the facility, which includes paint and water booths, climatic chambers and testing facilities, began operations in June 2026.