WeGo expands transit service to two Metro Nashville high schools with Choose How You Move funding

Thanks to funding from the voter-approved Choose How You Move campaign, WeGo Public Transit (WeGo) will begin providing service directly to two Metro Nashville high school campuses twice a day in the upcoming academic year. WeGo’s Route 6 will serve McGavock High School and Route 52 will serve Glencliff High School.

“We know many of our high school students rely on transit to get to their classes and for some of them, gaps in that service have made it challenging,” said Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “The new service to McGavock and Glencliff high schools is another way we’re already making it easier to get around using transit.”

The new service will be in place during the 2025/26 school year, and more improvements are expected for students and staff in future years through the Choose How You Move program.

“Choose How You Move makes using public transportation more convenient and accessible for everyone,” said Choose How You Move Chief Program Officer Sabrina Sussman. “Students will be able to take transit straight to their first class of the day, and this is an example of making transit make sense for more Nashvillians."

WeGo says the routes near McGavock and Glencliff have proven to be two of the routes with consistent student ridership.

“A partnership between WeGo and [Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS)] called the StrIDe program allows students and staff to ride WeGo for no charge,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland. “Over the past year, the program provided 712,381 rides, including 16,446 for MNPS staff. MNPS students and staff are an important part of our WeGo service.”

MNPS Superintendent Adrienne Battle added, “We’re grateful to Mayor O’Connell and WeGo for prioritizing transportation access for our students through this partnership. The service, combined with the ability for our high school students to ride WeGo at no cost through the StrIDe program, removes barriers and expands access to Metro Nashville Public Schools. This is another step toward ensuring every student can engage fully in their education and choose the academic program that is right for them.”