NCTD assumes direct management of bus operations

North County Transit District (NCTD) has assumed direct management of its bus operations by directly hiring the previously contracted employees.

“Today, we celebrate the first time in 50 years that all of our operations employees are together as part of one world-class team,” said NCTD CEO Shawn M. Donaghy. “Our BREEZE team, along with all of the amazing NCTD employees, have always been the very best of who we are, and we are excited to welcome them home.”

The agency says the direct management of operations will allow NCTD leadership to provide a more efficient and robust customer experience through its BREEZE operations alongside its COASTER and SPRINTER rail services.

“Bringing our bus operations in-house is a pivotal step in strengthening the service we provide to our customers and reinforcing the culture we want to build within our organization,” said NCTD COO Lilia Montoya. “This transition allows us to deliver a more consistent, responsive and customer-focused experience while also creating a warm, welcoming environment for our team members. By aligning our operations more closely with our agency values, we are investing in both the people who power our service and the communities we serve every day.”

NCTD operates BREEZE fixed route bus, FLEX deviated fixed route, LIFT paratransit and NCTD+ microtransit out of two bus divisions in Oceanside and Escondido, Calif. The agency says those two services account for more than 60 percent of its total ridership and travel over five million miles annually across its 1,020-square-mile service area.

NCTD was formed in 1975 and began bus operations in North County San Diego in 1976 with a small fleet and few fixed routes. In 1995, NCTD launched the COASTER commuter rail service, which was operated by a private contractor managed by NCTD. SPRINTER service launched in 2008 and followed the same model of private operations. In 2010, the agency says it opted to utilize a private contractor to operate bus services in an effort to avoid significant service cuts and retain valued employees.

According to the agency, as fiscal conditions improved, it began its transition to 100 percent directly managed operations in 2022 with rail operations and maintenance, followed in 2023 by track and signal maintenance functions.