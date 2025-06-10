MTA to launch customer ambassador program for Phase 1 of the Queens Bus Network Redesign

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will launch a customer ambassador program on June 16 for Phase 1 of the Queens Bus Network Redesign to raise awareness of the upcoming changes and ensure riders are prepared for the implementation of the updated network. The outreach program will continue through July 12 and will cover 140 Phase 1 locations over the course of four weeks.

MTA employees will begin staffing key bus stops to help customers navigate the new network, with some additional support provided by New York City Department of Transportation employees. The first phase of the plan encompasses nearly 70 percent of the plan’s changes and will launch on June 29.

“Our past customer ambassador programs have been incredibly successful in raising awareness of upcoming changes and how the project aims to provide better, more reliable bus service through a modernized network,” said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “It also reassures riders that we are committed to making the transition to the new network as seamless as possible, with the opportunity to engage in-person with a staff member.”

MTA says the Queens Bus Network Redesign will transform the nearly 70-year-old bus system with updates to both express and local bus service to better match the growth and travel patterns the borough has seen over the years. The bus service improvement plan will bring new and improved transit service to New York City’s largest borough, boasting over 800,000 daily riders. The project touches nearly every route in Queens, resulting in one of the most comprehensive service changes in MTA history.

According to the MTA, during the past six years, the redesign team has worked to develop and refine proposals that better meet rider needs, modernize service and improve operations for the MTA workforce. After an extensive outreach process of over 250 events, including a public hearing and more than 18,000 comments, the final version of the Queens Bus Network Redesign was approved by the MTA Board on Jan. 29, 2025.

MTA says the final plan includes a total of 124 routes (vs 113 existing): 94 local routes and 30 express routes. Phase 1 will launch on June 29, and Phase 2 will launch on Aug. 31. The customer ambassador program will return for the launch of Phase 2.