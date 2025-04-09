MTA makes Queens Bus Network Redesign project changes to bus routes public

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has made the specific dates for this summer’s changes to the Queens bus route available online for the benefit of the community. The MTA says access to these changes, which are a part of the agency’s Queens Bus Network Redesign project, will allow bus customers to view a project phasing guide outlining the timing of the redesign changes and the new route look-up tool. According to MTA, the look-up tool enables users to select any bus route from a drop-down menu to see the latest information on their specific route(s), when the route will be changing and links to additional detailed information.

“Now all Queens bus riders have the tools necessary to plan for their trip on the new network designed to provide faster and better bus service,” said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “As implementation dates near, we’ll ramp up the outreach efforts to make sure everyone’s aware about the upcoming changes. In the meantime, we strongly encourage bus riders to take advantage of the online tools, which provide the best customized approach to learn more about how your trip can change.”

The implementation of the new bus network will take place in two phases, aligning with regular seasonal timetable changes on June 29 and Aug. 31 or the respective next regular service day. In Phase One, 16 new routes will launch, 67 routes will change and five routes will be discontinued. In Phase Two, one new route will launch, 37 routes will change and one route will be discontinued. The final plan includes a total of 124 routes (vs 113 existing), 94 local routes and 30 express routes.

“Starting this summer, bus riders in Queens will get to experience an enhanced, efficient and modern bus network, holistically designed for the future, not the past,” said New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We are proud to support the implementation of this redesign in partnership with the MTA to deliver enhanced bus service and bus stops for Queens riders, and we will continue to develop and implement bus priority projects that complement the network redesign service changes.”

The MTA says its new route look-up tool works with Google Translate, which enables customers to read information about their specific route(s) in their preferred language. The Google Translate tool is found at the bottom of the web page. The agency added that its customers can discover new travel options through its website, where they can preview the new network with Remix, an interactive web-based mapping tool that enables customers to see if and how the route changes in the new network.

MTA notes that for a more personalized approach, bus customers can use the Future Trip Planner, which enables inputting a start and end location and seeing trip options with the full implementation of the bus route changes on Aug. 31.

In addition to the service changes, the MTA is installing signage alerting customers to the upcoming Queens Redesign changes in the permanent Guide-A-Ride (GAR) boxes that can be found on most bus stop poles. MTA says signage in the GAR boxes will be targeted to highlight the specific changes customers will see this summer at that location.

As part of the MTA’s public education campaign that began on Feb. 20, on-board bus announcements and additional digital and print signage will go up across bus stops, buses and the subway system this spring, alerting customers that changes to the decades-old Queens bus network are coming this summer. In addition to promoting the phasing information, the MTA says the project team plans to present to Queens community boards in April and May. The MTA notes these events will provide riders an opportunity to directly engage with the MTA and NYC DOT staff members on the redesign.