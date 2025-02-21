First phase of MTA’s redesigned Queens Bus Network to launch June 29

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA will be implementing the first phase of the newly redesigned Queens Bus Network on June 29. The second phase will launch Aug. 31.

In preparation for the changes, MTA and the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) are jointly commencing a large-scale public outreach effort to advise customers of the upcoming changes. MTA says some bus riders will begin to see Guide-A-Ride inserts replaced with brightly colored inserts alerting that bus routes will be changing during summer 2025 at respective locations.

The public education campaign will also include in-person events, distribution of print materials, digital signage and social media posts to provide notice of the changes and robust digital and multilingual resources to help customer better understand their new trip options. MTA notes the outreach efforts will continue post implementation to provide trip guidance with the changes in effect. As the effective dates approach, bus riders will receive brochures outlining the redesign, and NYC Transit staff will be deployed to key locations throughout the borough to answer questions.

“To ensure a smooth transition, it’s important for riders to learn of changes coming up as soon as possible,” said NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “While 84 percent of Queens bus riders will continue to use the same bus stop, there are new routes, expanded hours of operation, greater service frequency and changes in stop patterns. This is the time to learn if and how your commute is changing and tell a friend.”

“Due to the size of Queens and the number of bus routes, it was important to take this implementation process in two parts,” said NYC Transit Senior Vice President of Buses Frank Annicaro. “Focusing on major corridors and transit hubs, along with routes that will first see changes in June, a few Queens bus riders will begin to see signage at their stops sooner than others. We’re excited to get this outreach started and let Queens bus riders know better bus service is on the way.”

In January, the MTA Board approved the Queen Bus Network Redesign, which includes changes to improve all route types, including local, limited, select bus service and express bus service, and introduces new rush routes. MTA says the redesigned network focuses on streamlining routes, enhancing connectivity, improving frequency, improving bus stop spacing and in partnership with NYC DOT, expanding bus priority.

“A majority of Queens commuters rely on public transportation every day, and starting this summer, bus riders will get to experience an enhanced, efficient and modern bus network, holistically designed for the future, not the past,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We are proud to support the implementation in partnership with the MTA to deliver enhanced bus service for Queens riders, and we look forward to working alongside the authority on future bus priority projects to improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers.”