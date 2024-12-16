MBTA launches phase one of Bus Network Redesign

“The launch of Bus Network Redesign demonstrates that we continue to make progress in creating a transportation system that is safe, reliable, equitable and resilient,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “[Mass] Gov. Maura Healey and [Mass] Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll have challenged all public transportation operators to improve service, expand routes and take steps to help everyone travel more efficiently and the MBTA is delivering. More frequent bus service makes taking public transportation easier than driving and encourages people to use the bus more often.”

"Bus Network Redesign was the result of dedication and communication from our MBTA’s BNR team, supporting MBTA departments and our community and municipal partners, who have worked with a shared goal to improve connectivity and service. Our bus network is a key component of our system and with the leadership of Gov. Healey and the support of the Legislature, we are rebuilding our workforce allowing us to restore and enhance bus service. As part of this initial launch, we’re working hard to inform riders of the improvements coming from these changes. I thank our staff and the many volunteers that have devoted time to meeting directly with riders to prepare for this launch,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Boston communities and surrounding cities deserve more reliable and accessible transportation and we are committed to deliver that for them.”

MBTA officials, state and municipal leaders and other supporters of the BNR marked the launch by riding the Route 104 route from 2nd St. to Airport Station and connecting with riders. They rode along a portion of new bus lanes on 2nd St. that support the 104’s Frequent Bus Route. According to MBTA, the Route is the first local MBTA bus route making regular stops at Airport Station and it fills in a missing link in today’s bus network, connecting Everett and Malden riders to the Blue Line and Airport Station. The agency notes Route 104 previously ended in Sullivan Square.

“I want to thank General Manager Eng and his team, as well as the elected officials and advocates, for this newly designed bus route,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “Nearly 2,000 Logan employees live within walking distance of this new route. With direct access to Airport Station, it’s a terrific opportunity for those folks to have an easier commute, as well as airline passengers who live nearby. I look forward to working with General Manager Eng on even more projects in the future.”