MBTA to launch Phase 1 of its Bus Network Redesign Dec. 15

The MBTA will launch Phase 1 of its Bus Network Redesign on Dec. 15. The MBTA’s Bus Network Redesign is a major initiative of the Better Bus Project, aimed at improving bus service reliability, frequency and connectivity throughout the region. Phase 1 introduces significant service changes to six bus routes serving the communities of Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge, Allston, Brighton and east Boston, Mass.

“The MBTA is continuing to improve the frequency of travel on its bus routes and the reliability of those trips,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The Bus Network Redesign project has taken a holistic approach in evaluating routes, speaking with customers and community leaders and then proactively making changes for specific coverage areas. We are pleased the MBTA will move ahead in December with changes to bus routes serving the communities of Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge, Allston, Brighton and east Boston.”

“Our bus network is a key mode for our transportation system and as we restore reliable bus service, we continue to seek opportunities to improve service and travel times. The first phase of the redesign launching this December was carefully planned after receiving over 20,000 comments,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “I can’t thank the public enough for engaging with us throughout the process. Our operations, service planning and other teams are committed to delivering safe, reliable service to the communities we serve and look to service in the future.”

“We are proud to partner with the MBTA and support the new 104 bus route from Malden Center to Logan Airport,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “Not only is this an additional transit option for passengers, but also for the thousands of airport employees who live in Malden, Everett and Chelsea. Taking a transit mode to or from Logan helps reduce congestion and the impact on neighboring communities and we will continue to promote the various options.”

Phase 1 service changes

The following routes will see significant enhancements under Phase 1, effective Dec. 15:

Route 104: This route is now a frequent bus route, with buses operating every 15 minutes or better all day, creating a new connection from Malden and Everett to Chelsea and Airport station. It will be rerouted south of Everett Square to serve Bellingham Square and Airport station, doubling service and expanding hours of operation. The new frequent bus route 109 will replace service between Everett Square and Sullivan Square.

Why the changes are happening

MBTA’s Bus Network Redesign is an initiative developed through extensive community feedback and guided by six core goals:

Put equity first by prioritizing the needs of riders who depend on bus service. Offer more frequent service in busy neighborhoods. Provide more all-day service. Create connections to new places. Make the network simpler and easier to use. Improve service reliability and accessibility by implementing transit priority infrastructure.

MBTA notes more than 20,000 comments from community members shaped the redesign, which was approved by the MBTA’s Board of Directors in November 2022.

Benefits of the Phase 1 service changes

The agency says the service changes in Phase 1 represent a 60 percent increase in service on affected routes, improving reliability and frequency while simplifying transit options for impacted communities. Riders in Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge and east Boston will experience more consistent service, with buses running every 15 minutes or better all day on several routes.

What is a Frequent Bus Route?

Frequent bus routes operate every 15 minutes or better all day. The MBTA notes routes are central to the new network and will double from 15 to 30 when all phases of Bus Network Redesign are complete, significantly expanding service to previously underserved areas.

The agency says the new frequent bus routes will be easy to identify by a clock icon with the number 15 on bus stop signs and maps. According to the agency, the icon indicates the route is part of the frequent bus network and offers service every 15 minutes or better all day, making it a simple way for riders to recognize routes with more frequency.

New capital projects to support the Bus Network Redesign

As part of the Bus Network Redesign, MBTA notes several capital projects are underway, which will bring major enhancements to bus infrastructure and improve the rider experience in December 2024:

Linden Square: Two stops will be upgraded to make them fully accessible along with expanded bus parking.

What will be seen at bus stops

As part of the agency’s efforts to improve the bus network and keep riders informed, new, easier-to-read bus stop signs will be installed at more than 330 locations starting this fall ahead of the launch of Phase 1 service changes.

MBTA says replacing all of the bus stop signs will take time so not all stops will be updated overnight. The schedule for what can be expected as new signs are installed and old ones are removed is as follows:

October – November 2024: New bus stop signs will be installed and temporarily covered with bags. The bags, printed with fall 2024 service information, will remain in place until the new service launches on Dec. 15. Multilingual service advisories will also be posted at each affected bus stop to inform riders about upcoming changes.

New bus stop signs will be installed and temporarily covered with bags. The bags, printed with fall 2024 service information, will remain in place until the new service launches on Dec. 15. Multilingual service advisories will also be posted at each affected bus stop to inform riders about upcoming changes. December 2024 – January 2025: The new bus stop signs will be unbagged in December when the new service begins and service advisories will be removed in January 2025.

New maps rolling out

In addition to the new bus stop signs, updated subway, neighborhood and bus connection maps are being installed across Phase 1 communities, including within bus shelters.

MBTA says the updated maps will feature thicker yellow lines highlighting frequent bus routes, a 15-minute clock icon for routes that run every 15 minutes or better all day and consistent legend and title styles to improve clarity.

The agency notes the rollout of the updated subway maps has already begun, with other maps following soon and most installations are expected to be completed by Thanksgiving 2024.

What’s next?

New bus schedules and timetables will be available later this fall, providing more details on service changes. Additional phases of the Bus Network Redesign will be rolled out as resources become available, with Phase 2 anticipated in early 2025.