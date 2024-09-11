Valley Regional Transit to discontinue 160 Eagle On-Demand service Sept. 30.

Valley Regional Transit (VRT) will be discontinuing the 160 Eagle On-Demand due to insufficient funding within the city of Eagle, Colo.,’s Fiscal Year 2025 adopted budget. The last day of service will be Sept. 30. VRT’s Beyond Access service will still be available for older adults and persons with disabilities who qualify.

The 160 Eagle On-Demand service was designed to provide a flexible transportation option for the city of Eagle. Unlike fixed-route bus services, VRT On-Demand riders can book rides as needed, offering convenience that is well-suited for lower-density areas like Eagle.

“While the discontinuation of the 160 Eagle On-Demand service represents an unfortunate change for our riders, we remain committed to exploring ways to help improve transportation in Eagle,” said VRT CEO Elaine Clegg. “We heard from members of the public how valuable this service has been and we will continue to work with our partners to build upon existing services, like VRT Beyond Access, to bring connection and independence to the region.”

Lacking taxing authority, VRT plans transit services based on voluntary funding contributions from cities, counties, universities and other regional entities.

“This is a great example of why we need to find a better way to fund our transit system,” Clegg said. “With the current limitations, it is very challenging to plan and provide reliable transportation services and presents incredible burdens on the already strained budgets of our city and county partners. I look forward to working with our partners and state representatives to find the solution we need in this fast-growing region.”