Valley Regional Transit on-demand service to stay active in city of Nampa, Idaho, discontinue in Eagle County, Colo.

Valley Regional Transit (VRT) will continue all existing transit services in the city of Nampa, Idaho, after recieving approval from the Nampa City Council to its funding request. However, its services in Eagle County, Colo., will not continue after the Eagle City Council voted on Aug. 13 to adopt a budget that does not include sufficient funding for the 160 Eagle On-Demand

VRT's services in Nampa includes bus routes 40 and 42, the 150 Nampa/Caldwell On-Demand, VRT Access, VRT Beyond Access, Rides2Wellness and VRT Late Night.

The funding for the services in Nampa was a shift from the previous funding strategy and includes:

$471,856 from the general fund to support regional services, such as planning, operations, maintenance, communications, partnerships and more

$233,656 from the ARPA interest fund, making full service on the 150 Nampa/Caldwell On-Demand possible

$140,355 from the Streets budget, used as a local match for a sidewalk and street crossing project construction grant, extending Nampa’s budget capacity with federal funds

“We appreciate the time and engagement from the Nampa City Council and its flexibility in considering new opportunities,” said VRT CEO Elaine Clegg. “Their recognition of the importance of transportation options will prove to be a critical decision for residents and visitors and we look forward to continuing service and helping build supporting infrastructure. We also appreciate the input from community members and bus riders, which helped us all appreciate why we provide this service.”

The Eagle City Council has proposed the 160 Eagle On-Demand service be discontinued on Oct. 1. The city’s existing Beyond Access service would be maintained.

VRT will host a public hearing to receive final public comments on Sept. 4. The VRT Board will take action on the proposed reduction at a special board meeting on Sept. 9.