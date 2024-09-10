City of Edmonton, Alberta, rolls out new on-demand service.

Riders in Edmonton, Alberta, will now have public transit options available to them through the Edmonton Transit Service's (ETS) on-demand transit service to enable access to Rundle Park and ACT Aquatic and Recreation Center. Two new bus stops provide convenient access for riders – one outside the ACT Aquatic and Recreation Center and the other at the Rundle Family Center.

“Edmontonians value having access to our River Valley to have opportunities to connect with friends, family and the natural world around them,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. “Edmonton’s River Valley Park System is a jewel in our city. It is a place that all Edmontonians can access and enjoy. It plays a key role in our city’s identity.”

“The addition of ETS On Demand Service will enhance access to ACT – an important multipurpose recreation center in the heart of the River Valley,” said Priya Bhasin-Singh, director of aquatics and community leisure centers. “The newly renovated aquatic center offers a unique warm water experience. In addition, the facility has a large gymnasium, a pottery studio, a sensory room, a food vendor on site and multiple meeting rooms with access to a full kitchen and barbeque. Outside the facility, there is a playground, tennis courts, volleyball courts and many more amenities for all to enjoy.”

The addition of public transit options increases the accessibility to the park and adds to the transportation network including biking/walking trails.

“The River Valley offers countless free and low-cost activities for all seasons, including skating, tobogganing, hiking, picnics, bike rides, festivals, parties and reflective walks,” said Rhonda Norman, director of River Valley and horticultural facilities. “Rundle Park has all of these, as well as some unique opportunities such as a golf course, paddling and disc golf. All of these activities help to contribute to the health and well-being of our community.”

On-demand transit service to ACT Aquatic and Recreation Center in Rundle Park started Sept. 1, following the installation of bus stops. Abbottsfield Transit Center will be the transit hub for Rundle Park operations.

Increased accessibility to city facilities and parks helps to achieve broader city plan goals by building a sense of community and belonging among community members, enhancing health and well-being and contributing to a vibrant city.