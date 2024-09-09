WeGo Public Transit surpasses pre-COVID-19 fixed-route bus ridership.

WeGo Public Transit has surpassed pre-COVID-19 fixed-route bus ridership in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 at 101 percent of pre-pandemic levels, an increase of six percent during the previous year. Total Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (Nashville MTA) ridership was 2.2 million, which is the highest fourth quarter Nashville MTA ridership since 2018.

The agency notes public transit systems across the U.S. experienced extensive ridership declines during and after the pandemic. The latest national figure for public transit ridership was 79 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to the American Public Transportation Association.

Nashville MTA routes with the greatest ridership increases included:

Route 18 – Airport at 147 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Route 55 – Murfreesboro Pike at 133 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Route 23 – Dickerson Pike at 124 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Route 52 – Nolensville Pike at 118 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The seven routes connecting to the new Dr. Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Transit Center experienced a 36 percent jump in ridership in the same time period.

Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee regional routes continue to recover, with the WeGo Star showing a 20 percent ridership increase and express bus routes a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year. The WeGo Star was at 43 percent and express bus service at 44 percent of pre-pandemic ridership levels.