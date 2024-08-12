NJ Transit to initiate emergency bus service plan for Coach USA routes

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) will initiate an emergency bus service plan in Bergen, Passaic and Hudson, N.J., counties beginning Aug. 17 for routes abandoned by Coach USA with limited advance notice. The plan will provide customers of those routes with uninterrupted bus service.

“While presenting significant challenges to NJ Transit resources, we are once again stepping up after yet another private carrier abandons service with little notice,” said NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “We are ensuring that the thousands of customers who depend on these routes for their mobility retain these vital bus services.”

Academy Bus will assume the affected routes in Bergen and Passaic counties with no changes to routes, schedules or fares. Academy had previously been awarded the contract to operate the Passaic County routes beginning Sept. 1, 2024, and will assume those routes 15 days earlier. Academy will also assume the routes in Bergen County on an emergency basis. NJ Transit will directly operate service for the affected Hudson County routes, using existing resources while minimizing the impact to existing bus routes to the greatest extent possible.

The affected routes are as follows:

Bergen County: 751, 752, 753, 755, 756, 762, 772, 780

Passaic County: 702, 705, 707, 709, 722, 744, 746, 748, 758

Hudson County: 2, 84, 88

NJ Transit formally received written notice on July 10 of Coach USA’s intentions to abandon three of their five contracts, with a cessation of operation at the close of business on Aug. 16, 2024. Previously, NJ Transit also absorbed the abandoned routes from private carriers DeCamp, A&C and O.N.E. in 2023.