King County Metro increasing bus operator training

On June 21, King County Metro celebrated the graduation of 54 part-time operators to full-time status. June also marked the agency’s highest number of full-time operators since 2021. In addition, the agency recently began training its first class of external candidates seeking to become full-time bus operators.

King County Metro has historically hired part-time operators who can eventually become full-time operators but the agency notes the switch to hiring external candidates fits its current workforce needs in delivering reliable all-day service. The agency plans to hire and train both part-time and full-time operators in the years ahead to meet the varied needs of riders.

According to the agency, nearly 1,000 people applied in just one week to its latest job posting. Every few weeks, a new class of selected qualified candidates will begin a six-week paid course at the agency’s Training and Safety Center.

King County Metro has recently made several enhancements to its training to increase safety, better support its operators and increase the number of graduates while maintaining high standards: